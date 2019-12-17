Baby Boy on the Way for Travis Stork and Wife Parris: 'We Are Pumped!'

Image zoom Travis Stork's baby announcement Steph Sorenson/ Nashville Wedding Photography

The stork is about to pay a visit to Travis Stork!

The Bachelor season 8 star, PEOPLE Health Squad member and host of The Doctors, 47, is expecting his first child (a baby boy!) with wife Parris, the couple shared on Instagram over the weekend.

They announced their happy news alongside a series of maternity photos, where they each wore a T-shirt applicable to the occasion. For Parris, it read, “Baby Belly!” while Stork’s said, “Beer Belly!”

“The Stork is dropping off a baby boy in June 2020 and we are pumped!” the dad-to-be wrote to accompany his pictures while Parris’ caption began, “We have SO much to be thankful for this holiday season. Baby boy coming in hot in June 2020 and we are so excited and grateful!!”

“Here’s hoping little man gets Travis’s beauty, brains, temperament, and personality, combined with my raw athletic talent,” she joked in conclusion.

Image zoom Travis Stork's baby announcement Steph Sorenson/ Nashville Wedding Photography

Stork and Parris tied the knot this year during an intimate ceremony on Aug. 3 that took place in Nashville, Tennessee. For the occasion, the bride wore a romantic off-the-shoulder Rue de Seine gown, while Stork accessorized his own casual ensemble with a pair of eye-catching orange Puma sneakers.

Opening up about their special day during the season 12 premiere of The Doctors, which aired in September, the couple shared they wanted a “low-key, no-frills” ceremony “with an excess of carbs and booze.”

In another unique twist, the pair took two big trips together in honor of their special day — one before they tied the knot, and one after. Before saying “I do,” Stork and his then-bride-to-be took a pre-wedding honeymoon to Costa Rica, then went on to vacation together in Hawaii as newlyweds.

“I married the best person I’ve ever met in front of our very closest friends and family last weekend,” Parris captioned a collection of emotional photos from their wedding day. “I am so grateful for this man and for our tribe. Thank you all so much for celebrating with us! We had TOO much fun.”

Image zoom Travis Stork and wife Parris' wedding day Gina Petersen Photography

Stork and Parris are currently celebrating on a babymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Alongside one photo of a beautiful sunset from the trip, Stork wrote, “Life isn’t just about the number of breaths we take, it’s the number of moments that take our breath away #blessed #babymoon.”

The mom-to-be couldn’t help raving over the food she was eating on vacation, sharing an image of two plates full of breakfast foods like eggs, potatoes, fruit and more.

“This buffet is what pregnant dreams are made of. Plates 2 of 7,” she wrote on top of her Instagram Story photo on Tuesday, adding two crying-laughing emojis.