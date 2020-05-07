"I'm just really excited to meet [my son]," The Doctors' Travis Stork, who's expecting a baby boy in June, tells PEOPLE

The Doctors' Travis Stork and Wife Are 'Weeks Away' from Son's Birth: 'I'm Pumped to Be a Dad!'

When it came to celebrating the impending birth of their son, The Doctors host Travis Stork and his wife Parris marked the occasion much differently than they had expected to.

"We did a baby shower Zoom call!" Parris, who has been wed to Travis since August of last year, tells PEOPLE of how their plans changed given the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We had an L.A. shower planned for March and that was going to be our West Coast friends and I had a Nashville shower planned too," she adds. "Obviously both of those got canceled. So it was just the two of us. But it was nice to have Travis be a part of it!"

But a change of plans did nothing to dim the couple's excitement about their new arrival: a son they'll name Grayson, due June 11. "I'm pumped to be a dad," says Travis, 48, who is also a member of the PEOPLE Health Squad and starred as The Bachelor during season 8 in 2006.

Travis Stork Travis Stork and wife Parris | Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

Travis Stork and wife Parris | Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

Travis Stork Travis Stork and wife Parris | Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

"More than anything, I'm just really excited to meet him and am hoping for a healthy baby boy and a healthy Parris in June," he adds.

Still, Parris admits that "it's a weird time" to be pregnant. "But I feel very fortunate to be married to a doctor. He's a calming presence for me," notes the attorney and mom-to-be, 27.

What's more, the couple's new Nashville, Tennessee, home is all ready for baby. "It's very animal-themed," says Parris. "It's a bunch of woodland creatures. Blue is my favorite color."

Adds Travis, "We have a jogger, bike carrier and baby backpack all ready to go as soon as he's old enough. I'm excited for Grayson to be a part of the many adventures to come!"

Travis Stork Travis Stork and wife Parris | Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography

Stork and Parris tied the knot during an intimate Nashville ceremony on Aug. 3. For the occasion, the bride wore a romantic off-the-shoulder Rue de Seine gown, while Stork accessorized his own casual ensemble with a pair of eye-catching orange Puma sneakers.

They announced their happy pregnancy news in December alongside a series of maternity photos, where they each wore a T-shirt applicable to the occasion. For Parris, it read, "Baby Belly!" while Stork's said, "Beer Belly!"

"The Stork is dropping off a baby boy in June 2020 and we are pumped!" the dad-to-be wrote to accompany his pictures while his wife's caption began, "We have SO much to be thankful for this holiday season. Baby boy coming in hot in June 2020 and we are so excited and grateful!!"

"Here's hoping little man gets Travis's beauty, brains, temperament, and personality, combined with my raw athletic talent," she joked in conclusion.