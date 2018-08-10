Travis Scott Snuggles with Baby Stormi as He Gifts 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner a Vintage Rolls Royce

Stormi‘s adorable smile is the perfect birthday present but a pricey new car is a close second.

After a night of celebrating with her friends and family, Kylie Jenner marked her 21st birthday at her Calabasas home with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and their 6-month-old daughter.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a cute father-daughter video on Snapchat Friday that showed Stormi laughing and smiling in her father’s arms as they danced to music in front of their house.

“Do you like the music, baby?” Jenner said to her smiling baby girl who was dressed in a pink dress and wore her hair in a top knot. Scott, 26, planted sweet kisses on his child’s face as he rocked her back and forth.

For her first birthday since giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star was showered with many pink-themed presents, including several bouquets of flowers.

But perhaps the most special one of all was the vintage Rolls Royce she received from Scott.

The white classic Rolls had a big red bow attached to the car’s iconic grill.

“Mommy’s new gift! I love you mommy, Stormi,” the Astroworld hitmaker said in a video shared on his Snapchat account Friday.

Scott also shared a sweet Instagram shout-out to the star calling his girlfriend of over a year his “wifey”.

“Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May God continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness,” he captioned a series of three photos, including an image of them at the Met Gala in May when the mother of one made her red carpet return three months after welcoming Stormi.

“Baby!! I love you,” Jenner responded in the comments section along with a red heart emoji.

On Thursday night, the youngest of the KarJenner clan celebrated at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles to ring in her milestone birthday at midnight.

Jenner transformed the space into a pink and gold wonderland with pink mylar fringe covering the exterior walls, a guest told PEOPLE. Inside, it was all pink everything: from the furniture to the draping and lightbulbs to flowers surrounding the bar and balloons that filled the ceiling. At one point during the party, pink and gold confetti fell from the ceiling as the whole room cheered.

In attendance were sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian as well as parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, along with Kanye West, Scott Disick, Bella Hadid, the Weeknd, and Chris Brown.