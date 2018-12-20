Travis Scott Reveals He Thought, 'I Need a Son' When He First Learned Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

Travis Scott initially envisioned himself as the father of a son, but once his daughter was born, his world flipped upside down — in the best way possible.

The Astroworld rapper opened up to Rolling Stone in his January cover story about all things music and family, revealing that, upon first learning girlfriend Kylie Jenner was pregnant, he thought, ” ‘Man, I need a son.’ “

Scott, 26, had a change of heart as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s pregnancy progressed — and once their daughter Stormi arrived this past February, their reality was better than anything he could’ve imagined.

“When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened,’ ” he recalled. “And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’ “

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Jackson Lee/Getty

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram

Scott also teased that he hopes to say “I do” with Jenner, 21, in the near future. The couple have been dating since April 2017, and the father of one believes they conceived their daughter about three weeks after they met, according to Rolling Stone.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” he told the magazine in the candid interview, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

He recalled that at the beginning of their relationship, neither star was sure if the romance would be serious. “We was just two kids, f—ing around,” he said. “The first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling.”

Travis Scott covers Rolling Stone's January issue Dana Scruggs for Rolling Stone

Scott explained that because the duo “both believe in God,” it led them to feel, upon learning about Jenner’s pregnancy, that “this is something special.”

And where parenthood is concerned, their daughter is the couple’s No. 1 priority. “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays,” he said. “We don’t f— around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf—s.”

“She loves thermostats — you know those Nest things that spin? Oh, man,” the proud dad told the outlet, adding that Stormi’s current favorite tunes are her dad’s “Stargazing,” as well as the earworm “Baby Shark.”