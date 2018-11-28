Travis Scott Shares Adorable New Videos of Daughter Stormi Excitedly Watching Him Perform

Stormi Webster is taking advantage of her backstage pass.

On Tuesday night, Travis Scott shared two adorable videos of his daughter, 10 months on Saturday, watching him perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on a television screen.

In sweet green overalls layered over a white turtleneck, Stormi beams and babbles as her dad introduces a song, and bounces and giggles as soon as he begins.

“MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” Scott, 26, captioned the post, which Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner, 21, commented on with two anguished emojis and one heart eyes emoji.

“She’s the best rager,” Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend, wrote.

On her Instagram story, Jenner, who announced in August that she and Stormi would be tagging along on Scott’s Astroworld tour, shared her own peek at her jet-setting baby.

Next to a precious photo of the tot sleeping as she cuddled up beneath a blanket, the mom of one wrote, “She comes everywhere with me.. the favorite little road dog.”

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner Instagram

The blonde businesswoman was proud of her man for nabbing such a storied arena, pasting a heart on a video of him entertaining the crowd on her Instagram story.

She posted an Instagram of herself lounging in a cropped t-shirt and velvety high-waisted red pants and labeled her gaze, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

Proud sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “You betta!!!!!!!”

Jenner has referred to Scott as her “hubby” before, including when he spontaneously sent her flowers in October.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

Ahead of Scott’s Madison Square Garden shows, he expressed his excitement on Instagram. “2 back to back shows at the garden coming up. My body is ready my brain rocked of what to come,” he said on Monday with a snapshot of himself.

“Night one at the garden gonna be chaotic. Let’s goooo,” he added on Tuesday with a picture of a popcorn salesman.

Earlier in November, Jenner paid tribute to Scott’s career success by posting four father-daughter photos in which her boyfriend cradles Stormi.

“Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” Jenner gushed. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”