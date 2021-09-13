Travis Scott Talks His and Kylie Jenner's Parenting Style: 'We Try to Do a More Natural Vibe'

Travis Scott, who appears on the cover of CR Men, and Kylie Jenner share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, and they are currently expecting their second baby

Travis Scott is empowering 3-year-old daughter Stormi to make her own smart decisions.

In a new CR Men cover story, the rapper, 30, tells the outlet about his and Kylie Jenner's parenting style with their daughter. The pair — who are currently expecting their second baby together — have a "natural" approach, Scott says.

"She's so fire because she goes to sleep now," he shares of Stormi. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, 'Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?' And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep ya'll!' "

Scott also opened up about his upcoming album titled Utopia, as well as what he views is society's current shortcomings.

"Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication — you know, a utopian state. That's what my album is about," he says. "You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture. Nah. It's just about proper lines of communication. Because that's the dystopian s--- we're in right now. It's all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication."

Jenner, 24, and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent their baby girl.

"We have such a great relationship," Jenner said of the rapper in a March 2020 cover story with Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. ... We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Scott also tells the magazine, "I'm in a spot now where I'm where I wanna be, and I'm putting out amazing things that makes me happy. I've done enough of that. Now it's about fulfilling things out and more team s---. So, for the person to the left, to the right, in front of me, behind me, it's like, what the f--- they doing? That's why I started Cactus, my company, to help bring up the people that I f--- with and give more stability for the people around me. Now it's about building that up — that makes me happy."