Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi, 3, with School Bus to Herself — Kylie Jenner Explains Why
PEOPLE reported Friday that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott
Stormi is going through a school bus phase.
On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared photos of her 3-year-old daughter excitedly exploring a school bus on her Instagram Story, touching the outside of the vehicle and walking the inside aisle wearing a Space Jam T-shirt. In one slide, Jenner, 24, explained why Travis Scott surprised Stormi with the bus.
"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," the mom writes.
Though she didn't immediately reveal where Stormi's current obsession with school buses stems from, she uploaded another post on Instagram of her daughter in the Space Jam outfit, writing in the caption, "favorite girl" and including a blue emoji.
Hailey Baldwin commented, "Cooler than anyone I know."
PEOPLE reported Friday that Jenner is pregnant, expecting her second baby with rapper Scott, 30, making Stormi a soon-to-be big sister. Jenner has yet to confirm the pregnancy news.
Daughter Stormi Webster turned 3 years old back in February. Though Jenner and Scott split back in October 2019 after two years of dating, they have remained friendly and often spent time together as they co-parented their firstborn.
Celebrating Stormi's birthday earlier this year, Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time."
"It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍 but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do," Jenner added at the time. "Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"