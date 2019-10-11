Travis Scott Calls Daughter Stormi His 'Battery,' Says Being a Dad Is the 'Most Magical Experience'

Image zoom (L-R) Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Travis Scott has nothing but love for his daughter Stormi Webster.

“Stormi is like a battery. I’ve gotten so much energy from her,” Scott, 28, tells GQ Germany in a new interview.

“She has shown me so many things that I never understood. I only got it once she was here,” he continues. “Fatherhood is the most impactful thing in my life.”

The rapper, who shares his 20-month-daughter with ex Kylie Jenner, goes on to open up about how “magical” being a dad can be.

“To see your daughter getting a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world,” he shares. “I’ve also developed so much passion. I feel things I never felt before.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Travis Scott and Stormi Travis Scott / Instagram

Image zoom (L-R) Travis Scott and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Films Stormi Wearing Travis Scott Shirt as She Plays on New Swing Set After Parents Split

The proud papa is no stranger to singing his baby girl’s praises.

While celebrating his daughter’s golden birthday earlier this year, Scott wrote a heartfelt message to his growing girl.

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY,” the rapper wrote. “UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Jenner, 22, and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms,” adding that the pair are prioritizing their daughter.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner ‘Wanted a Second Baby’ but ‘Had Trust Issues’ Ahead of Travis Scott Split: Source

Shortly after confirming their split, Jenner shared a series of videos featuring the couple’s daughter wearing an outfit that paid homage to her father.

In the clips, Stormi wore a shirt that featured his action figure doll — from his collaboration with Reese’s Puffs Cereal — along with an animal print jacket and black shorts.

Stormi also sported a pair of Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scotts with red laces.

Image zoom Stormi Kylie Jenner Instagram

While the pair’s relationship remains up in the air, the two are focused on raising their daughter, even as they live apart.

“They are both great parents and will co-parent,” a source previously told PEOPLE “They don’t want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect her.”

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the source added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”