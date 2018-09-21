Travis Scott Says 7-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Webster Is 'About to be Walking Soon'

Travis Scott is a proud dad!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old rapper posted a photo of his daughter Stormi Webster taking, what appears to be, her first few steps— that is, with the help of her dad.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott wrote across the photo posted on his Instagram story adding, “OG 3s I see u mama,” in reference to the 7-month-old’s Air Jordan sneakers.

Just a few days earlier, Kylie Jenner shared her own moments with her and Scott’s baby girl, who was born on Feb. 1.

Also on Instagram Story, Kylie, 21, posted a shot of Stormi sleeping peacefully in her car seat in white sneakers. “I don’t wanna wake her up,” Kylie wrote.

In the next post, Stormi can be seen cuddling up to Kylie with a toy giraffe, gazing warily at the camera. “Now she’s mad at me,” Kylie added after waking her up.

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster Travis Scott/Instagram

During a recent interview with Glamour UK, Kylie got candid about motherhood. “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she explained to the magazine. “But I really don’t care.”

Kris Jenner previously gushed about Kylie’s parenting to PEOPLE and said, “That child never stops.”

“She got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby,” Kris said.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Caitlyn Jenner also opened up about the young mom during an appearance on the U.K. show Loose Women Thursday.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her because, obviously, she’s not been married,” Caitlyn said.

“But [Kylie] wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young. Fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of,” Caitlyn added.