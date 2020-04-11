Travis Scott Has Adorable Daddy-Daughter Date with 2-Year-Old Stormi by the Pool

Image zoom Travis Scott/Instagram; Inset: Getty Images

Splash time with Stormi!

Travis Scott shared moments from his special pool day with 2-year-old daughter on Instagram Story, posting several sweet videos of his little girl soaking up the sun.

In the first clip, the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, filmed Stormi dancing around the pool area to Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

As the adorable toddler jumps around in her white one-piece bathing suit, Scott asked her, “Is this your vibe?”

Too focused on her dance moves, Stormi didn’t respond and continued to twirl with her too-cute curls bouncing.

In another Instagram Story, the rapper filmed a video of Stormi still wet after going swimming.

“What happened?” she asked her dad, to which he responded, “nothing.”

The toddler then hopped back into the pool and ran through the water.

“See ya,” Scott said off-camera.

While Scott shares Stormi with Kylie Jenner, it’s unclear if they are self-isolating together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On March 24, Scott had another special daddy-daughter day playing basketball with Stormi.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Scott shoots hoops with his daughter in a backyard basketball court. After the father of one makes a three-pointer, Stormi — wearing gray overalls and a white T-shirt — grabs a ball and adorably tries to score her own basket.

After Scott and Jenner, 22, sparked reconciliation rumors in February, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

In early March, Jenner shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself and Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together, PEOPLE confirmed in October 2019. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

