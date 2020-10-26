Travis Scott Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Stormi, Gets Matching Daddy-Daughter Shoes

Just like dad.

On Sunday, Travis Scott shared an adorable photo with his 2½-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and flaunted a new pair of Nike sneakers he bought for the pair.

Posting on his Instagram Story, Scott first shared a side-by-side photo of the green and purple shoes, before posting a picture of Stormi hanging out with her dad and his pals.

Scott's most recent post prior to Saturday night was a hilarious slideshow of Stormi, with the proud papa reflecting on his baby girl growing up.

"First they’re sweet then they get older 😢," the rapper shared, posting a video of a younger Stormi telling her dad that she loves him, contrasted with a photo of an older Stormi giving her father a moody pout.

Earlier this month, Scott also opened up about his mission to raise his daughter to be a "strong" young woman while speaking on .WAV RADIO with Chase B. The "TKN" rapper said he wants his daughter to feel powerful and to know that she can do "anything a man can do."

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," Scott said during the chat. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

Scott, who shares Stormi with ex Kylie Jenner, added: "Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

In his September cover story for GQ, the Astroworld rapper similarly discussed raising his little girl and how much every moment of fatherhood means to him.