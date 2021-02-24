The rapper and ex Kylie Jenner co-parent their 3-year-old daughter Stormi together

Travis Scott Shares How Daughter Stormi Has Become a 'Major Inspiration' in His Life

Fatherhood has had a huge impact on Travis Scott.

"Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It's a major inspiration," Scott said in an interview with i-D, Vice Media's British magazine, published Tuesday. The "SICKO MODE" rapper, 28, and ex Kylie Jenner co-parent their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid," Scott continued. "She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

Image zoom Travis Scott and Stormi Webster | Credit: Kylie Jenner/instagram; Youtube

Scott added that Stormi has started to notice herself on YouTube when she watches his concert videos. "I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her," he said. "More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly."

"Fatherhood just be like, I don't live for myself anymore," the first-time parent added. "I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like… I love that."

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The "goosebumps" rapper also reflected on the "crazy" difference between his generation and his younger siblings. "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listen to certain songs," he said.

Scott and Jenner, 23, have a strong co-parenting relationship.

The two recently celebrated their daughter's third birthday as a family.