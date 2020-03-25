Travis Scott Plays Basketball with Daughter Stormi While Social Distancing in Sweet Video

Image zoom travis scott/instagram

Travis Scott is having a daddy-daughter day with Stormi!

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, shared a cute video of himself playing basketball with his 2-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the sweet post, “…!..”

In the clip, Scott shoots hoops with Stormi in a backyard basketball court. After the father of one makes a three-pointer, Stormi — wearing gray overalls and a white T-shirt — grabs a ball and adorably tries to score her own basket.

While Scott shares Stormi with Kylie Jenner, it’s unclear if the family is practicing social distancing together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After Scott and Jenner, 22, sparked reconciliation rumors in February, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple again.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

In early March, Jenner, shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself and Scott getting cozy while sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

“It’s a mood,” she wrote over the photos.

The pictures come after Jenner posed in Scott’s yet-to-be-released Nike sneakers that he designed in collaboration with the sports brand. While she didn’t tag Scott — or any of her outfit’s designers — in the social media post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder did caption the shot, “brb baby.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

In the months since their split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their their daughter. Last month, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

“They are very happy,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

According to the source, it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis.”

Jenner “has done very well without Travis,” the source said. “Her family knows that she will continue to do well, even if things with Travis don’t work out.”

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”

On Thursday, Jenner shared an update from her home as she practiced social distancing amid the global health crisis, telling her followers that previously hiding her pregnancy had “prepared” her for staying inside for a long period of time.

The makeup mogul famously didn’t address her pregnancy until after her daughter’s birth, even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances out in public.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months,” Jenner said. “We got this.”

