"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," the Astroworld rapper said

Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'

Travis Scott is opening up about raising his daughter Stormi Webster to be a "strong" young woman.

During a new episode of .WAV RADIO with Chase B on Wednesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared that he and ex Kylie Jenner are raising their 2½-year-old daughter to be powerful and to know that she can do "anything a man can do."

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," Scott said during the chat. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

Scott added: "Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

Last month, in his September cover story for GQ, the Astroworld rapper similarly discussed raising his little girl and how much each moment of fatherhood means to him.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott told the magazine of social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during which he has been spending time at home with Stormi.

"I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world," the proud dad continued. "As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

For Scott, becoming a dad hasn't changed his relationship with his own parents, either. "It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right? Just raising a daughter," he said. "I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

Also during the .WAV RADIO episode, Scott aimed to inspire listeners to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.