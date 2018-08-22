Daddy's Girl! Travis Scott Cuddles with Daughter Stormi in N.Y.C. in Heartwarming New Photos

Travis Scott can’t get enough of his precious baby girl.

The 26-year-old rapper shared a new pair of photos to his Instagram account Wednesday, showing the father-daughter duo snuggling in a rooftop lounge chair.

Stormi, 6 months, wears a big smile in the first photo as her dad lifts her into the air, crinkling her face and giving off a more giggly expression in the second image as Scott holds her close.

“Big mood ! Teach my stormi to love,” Scott captioned the snapshot series. “I’ll forever protect that smile.”

Jenner, 21, got in on the sweet session too, posing with her daughter on a separate lounge chair while Stormi stood with the help of her mama and gave the camera a ginormous grin.

“You make all my mornings ☁️” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote to accompany the image, where the New York City skyline can be seen in the background.

The new photos are only the latest of Stormi’s adorable face since Jenner and Scott got a bit more lenient with their decision not to show her full visage on social media.

After announcing in June that she would no longer be sharing images of her baby girl’s face, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kicked off her 21st birthday festivities with a sweet tribute to her daughter.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner captioned a new mother-daughter portrait on Instagram one day before her Aug. 10 birthday.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.