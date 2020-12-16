Travis Scott Playfully Skewers Kylie Jenner Over 'Blurry' Photos of Daughter Stormi, 2½

The rapper says he "can't wait" to spend the holidays with his daughter Stormi

Travis Scott is calling out Kylie Jenner's photography skills.

The rapper, 28, playfully poked fun at the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, 23, on his Instagram Story this week, claiming her father-daughter snapshots of him with their 2½-year-old Stormi always come out "blurry," according to E! News.

"Can't wait to for holidays. Ur Mommy photos be blurry," he wrote, sharing an out-of-focus picture of Stormi smiling atop Scott's shoulders, photo credit presumably owed to Jenner.

After Jenner posted several steamy photos with her Scott in October on Instagram, a source told PEOPLE that the exes were not back together, despite speculation surrounding the photo shoot.

"There's a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they're even openly affectionate," said the source at the time. "But they're not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

That source added that Jenner and Scott have "both been dating here and there and are mature about that." For now, the former couple are "really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter."

"None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it's not happening right now," the source said.

Jenner and Scott split last October after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi. The mother of one has previously said she and Scott are "like best friends."