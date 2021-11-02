Travis Scott Gifts Pregnant Kylie Jenner and 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Matching Rings

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the matching jewelry, and sister Khloé Kardashian commented, "No he did not!"

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster have matching new bling, courtesy of "daddy" Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, shared a photo on Instagram of her hand next to her 3-year-old's as they wore identical rings. "daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈," Jenner, 24, captioned the post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the comment section, her sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn," and "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The family of three recently spent Halloween together. Jenner shared photos of each of them dressed up, writing, "in full mommy mode this halloween. i hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 'Growing' Baby Bump in Silhouette Snap

Jenner confirmed her exciting pregnancy news in September. "Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly after Jenner announced. "She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

In October, a source told PEOPLE she is "doing really well" and is "so excited about the baby." Per the source, Jenner is "having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby," as well as planning a baby shower for December.