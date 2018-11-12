Travis Scott Reveals Was Most 'Fearful' of the Placenta When Kylie Jenner Gave Birth to Stormi

Travis Scott had no problem cutting the umbilical cord when his girlfriend Kylie Jenner gave birth — but the placenta made him uneasy.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 26, revealed that Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, guided him through the delivery as he and Kylie, 21, welcomed Stormi in February.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he said. “There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my g=God. So I was fearful of that.”

“But I cut the umbilical cord,” he added. “And she held it down, mama K.J. She’s the best, man.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi to Her ‘First Pumpkin Patch’ — See the Photos

Travis Scott and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Though Scott was worried ahead of time, his fears went away when he held Stormi for the first time. “Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young,” he recalled. “When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard.”

The proud dad said that 9-month-old Stormi is a bundle of energy. “Stormi is just so animated. She’s running around the house right now on this new walker. She’s turning it into a full-blown runner,” he gushed.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Surprises ‘Queen’ Kris Jenner with a $250K Red Ferrari for Her 63rd Birthday

Travis Scott Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In GQ’s August issue, Scott talked more about Stormi’s birth. “It was crazy,” he said. “I was there through the hell … the epidural and s—. Crazy.”

In a September episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris praised Kylie’s strength as she discussed her youngest child‘s labor.

“She did really, really well,” Kris said. “She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Buy $13.5 Million L.A. Mansion (and Split the Cost!): Source

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” Kris continued. “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”