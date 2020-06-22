Dad of the Year! Travis Scott Celebrates Father's Day at Lavish Bash with Stormi, Kylie Jenner
"Happy father's day @travisscott the best daddy to our daughter," Kylie Jenner initially wrote along with a photo of Travis Scott embracing their toddler
Travis Scott was showered with love — and sugar! — this Father's Day.
On Sunday, the rapper's ex Kylie Jenner shared photos from the sweet bash she and the former couple's 2-year-old daughter Stormi threw in honor of Scott, 28, for the holiday.
Touches at the party included a blue color palette, which was even featured as the base hue of Stormi's long-sleeved outfit and Scott's tie-dye ensemble. Jenner's snapshots went on to show off more décor like oversized metallic balloons saying "HAPPY DADS DAY" and a giant rose creation spelling out "DADDY."
Candles, a variety of smaller blue balloons and blue-framed photos of Scott and his daughter further filled the space, where the trio also enjoyed decorating their own cookies with blue frosting and various toppings.
"Happy father's day 💙," Jenner, 22, captioned her slideshow.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Twinning Photo of Ex Tristan Thompson and Daughter True for Father's Day
Jenner also honored Scott on her Instagram Story earlier that day, sharing two photos of the father-daughter pair alongside a heartfelt message.
"Happy father's day @travisscott the best daddy to our daughter," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote along with a photo of Scott embracing their toddler.
Jenner also posted a photo of the father of one holding hands with his daughter. A day before Father's Day, Scott shared photos of his quality time with Stormi on his Instagram Stories.
RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Interrupts Dad Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert
Earlier this month, Jenner and Scott were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together amid recent speculation that they've rekindled their romance.
However, a source told PEOPLE last week that the former couple, who split in October, is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.
"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the insider said.
"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the source added.