Dad of the Year! Travis Scott Celebrates Father's Day at Lavish Bash with Stormi, Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott was showered with love — and sugar! — this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the rapper's ex Kylie Jenner shared photos from the sweet bash she and the former couple's 2-year-old daughter Stormi threw in honor of Scott, 28, for the holiday.

Touches at the party included a blue color palette, which was even featured as the base hue of Stormi's long-sleeved outfit and Scott's tie-dye ensemble. Jenner's snapshots went on to show off more décor like oversized metallic balloons saying "HAPPY DADS DAY" and a giant rose creation spelling out "DADDY."

Candles, a variety of smaller blue balloons and blue-framed photos of Scott and his daughter further filled the space, where the trio also enjoyed decorating their own cookies with blue frosting and various toppings.

"Happy father's day 💙," Jenner, 22, captioned her slideshow.

Jenner also honored Scott on her Instagram Story earlier that day, sharing two photos of the father-daughter pair alongside a heartfelt message.

"Happy father's day @travisscott the best daddy to our daughter," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote along with a photo of Scott embracing their toddler.

Jenner also posted a photo of the father of one holding hands with his daughter. A day before Father's Day, Scott shared photos of his quality time with Stormi on his Instagram Stories.

However, a source told PEOPLE last week that the former couple, who split in October, is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the insider said.