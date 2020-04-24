Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Chats Away as She Crashes Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

Image zoom Stormi Webster and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Instagram

Travis Scott is spending some quality daddy-daughter time with Stormi!

The "Sicko Mode" rapper, 27, shared a cute moment with his 2-year-old on Thursday when she accidentally crashed his Instagram Live video. Embracing his little girl's surprise cameo, Scott openly welcomed Stormi and picked her up in his arms during the stream, putting her on camera for fans.

"Say hi," the father of one told Stormi, who sweetly greeted viewers.

Looking down at the screen with the livestream's chat, Stormi then asked her dad, "What's that?"

"I don't know. It's live," he replied with a chuckle. Carrying his daughter into another room while holding the camera, Scott asked Stormi, "You seeing daddy?"

"Look, daddy! Daddy!" she cooed. "Look at daddy!"

Scott also shared a short video of Stormi playing Fortnite on his Instagram Story. In the clip, the toddler can be seen wearing headphones as she presses buttons on a PlayStation 4 controller.

"Stormi took over," Travis Scott captioned the sweet clip, "Be back one sec."

Image zoom Stormi Webster

While Scott shares Stormi with Kylie Jenner, it’s unclear if they are self-isolating together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier in April, the "Antidote" hitmaker posted several videos of his little girl soaking up the sun during a special family pool day. One clip featured Stormi dancing around the pool area to Daft Punk’s “One More Time," while another showed her playing in the water

The two were also seen shooting hoops in a backyard basketball court in a video posted on Scott's Instagram March 24.

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Scott and Jenner, 22, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

A source told PEOPLE in February that the parents are in a “great” place — but not officially a couple after sparking reconciliation rumors earlier this year.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said at the time. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

