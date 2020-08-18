Travis Scott Talks 'Always Instilling Knowledge' in Daughter Stormi, 2½: 'I'm Keeping Her Aware'

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Travis Scott also tells GQ in his September cover story

Travis Scott is soaking up every second of his daughter Stormi's toddler years.

In his September cover story for GQ, the 29-year-old rapper discusses raising his 2½-year-old little girl, whom he shares with ex Kylie Jenner, and how much each moment of fatherhood means to him.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott tells the magazine of his time social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which he has been spending time at home with Stormi.

"I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world," the proud dad continues. "As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

For Scott, becoming a dad hasn't changed his relationship with his own parents, either. "It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right? Just raising a daughter," he says. "I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

Image zoom Travis Scott on the cover of GQ's September issue Adrienne Raquel

Jenner, 23, and Scott have been open on social media about their appreciation for one another as Stormi's parents, despite their own relationship dynamic.

For Father's Day this past June, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrated her ex at a party thrown in his honor. Touches at the bash included a décor like oversized metallic balloons saying "HAPPY DADS DAY" and a giant rose creation spelling out "DADDY."

"Happy father's day 💙," Jenner captioned her slideshow.

Scott paid tribute to his ex on his Instagram Story last week for her birthday, sharing a trio of photos featuring Jenner and their daughter and decorating the images with birthday-cake emojis.

Image zoom Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed last October that Scott and Jenner had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. (They welcomed Stormi, their only child together, in February 2018.)

And despite being photographed leaving a restaurant together this past June, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the former couple was in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the insider said.