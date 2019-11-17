Travis Scott Proudly Raves About 21-Month-Old Daughter Stormi Adorably Rocking 'Daddy's Hair'

Stormi Webster is taking after her daddy!

On Sunday, Travis Scott shared an adorable photo of his 21-month-old daughter showing his fans her new hairstyle inspired by her dad’s signature box-braids.

“Daddy’s hair,” the father of one captioned a series of photos showing Stormi walking around the house with her new look.

Scott later shared a second post of his baby girl and captioned it, “Stormi’s world” which also appeared on one of the necklaces she was wearing in the photo. Another necklace Stormi was wearing appeared to have her mom’s name, “Kylie,” on it.

The toddler was also proudly repping her dad’s Astroworld Festival T-shirt.

Earlier this month, Jenner took their daughter to support her ex Scott during his Astroworld Festival.

The mom of one shared some photos from the trip — which also included pals Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer — that showed Stormi hanging out backstage at the rapper’s festival.

In the photos, Stormi could be seen wearing large pink headphones to protect her ears as Jenner, 22, sweetly holds her backstage to watch Scott, 28, perform.

Image zoom Travis Scott and Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram; Theo Wargo/WireImage

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner had spent time in Houston for the rapper’s festival despite publicly confirming their split last month.

“Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. She returns to L.A. this morning,” the source said. “It was important for her to support Travis’ festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Karanikolaou Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner’s visit took place just days after multiple insiders confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Drake have been hanging out after her split from Scott.

“Kylie is doing great. She considers herself single,” an insider recently told PEOPLE, adding that “her main focus is Stormi, but she is also young and likes to have fun.”

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later, saying Stormi was their main “priority.”

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”