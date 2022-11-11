Travis Pastrana Has a New High-Flying Role as Cheer Dad to His Two Daughters: 'Proud of Them'

For Travis Pastrana, the X Games legend who makes a living flying through the air, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree — his daughters also can't keep their feet on the ground.

His daughters, Addy, 9, and Bristol Murphy, 7, have fallen in love with cheerleading and being airborne.

"I love being a cheer dad," he told SpeedOnTheWater.com. "When I'm at the events I feel like I'm the least overly enthusiastic dad. I'm dressed head-to-toe cheering them on. I blend in the back, but I'm just proud of them. I never thought I'd be a cheer dad, but they are fully invested in that."

Because of Pastrana's busy schedule, he doesn't get to as many cheer competitions as he'd like. He was recently in Australia, California and Florida — and somewhere in there, he earned the 2022 Union Internationale Motonautique World Championship in Class 1 speed boating.

"It's just been tough recently because I've been missing a lot of their cheer competitions," Pastrana, who broke several of Evel Knievel's records, said.

Like their father, Addy and Bristol Murphy love battling it out, even with each other, it seems.

"My youngest is a flyer in cheer. My oldest was a flyer and then my youngest took her job," Pastrana, 39, told PEOPLE. "So now my oldest is the lead tumbler on the team.

Knowing a thing or two about performing stunts, the "Nitro Circus" star practices with his girls.

"I'm always on the trampoline doing acrobatics with my youngest, and my oldest is doing, you know, flips and tumbles and that kind of stuff," he beamed. "I'm just proud of them. I like how much work they put into it."

The 17-time X Games medalist noted that he doesn't romanticize about his daughters following in his footsteps or the footsteps of their mother, Lyn-Z Pastrana, a professional skateboarder.

"I don't care if it's cheer or ballet or singing or art or whatever it is. If they love it and they're passionate about it and they're putting in the time and effort to be the best they can at something, I'm happy," he said. "With cheer, I love the fact that my girls have a team sport. I loved having an individual sport, but I think it's cool that they get to learn how to interact and socialize. They have to rely on each other to be successful. I think that's a great life skill."

Still, the girls have the Pastrana last name, so they obviously take things to the edge on occasion.

"I would say motorcycles are probably out for them as far as like a career," he admitted, "but when my oldest was 7 she took a Can-Am [ATV] at 50 miles an hour and jumped a 65-foot gap jump over my wife, who was driving a Subaru underneath of it. As every 7-year-old does, of course."