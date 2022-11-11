Travis Pastrana Has a New High-Flying Role as Cheer Dad to His Two Daughters: 'Proud of Them'

The 17-Time X-Game medalist shares daughters Addy, 9, and Bristol Murphy, 7 with wife Lyn-Z Pastrana

By Mark Gray
Published on November 11, 2022 12:14 PM
Travis Pastrana attends HISTORY's Live Event "Evel Live" on July 8, 2018
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

For Travis Pastrana, the X Games legend who makes a living flying through the air, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree — his daughters also can't keep their feet on the ground.

His daughters, Addy, 9, and Bristol Murphy, 7, have fallen in love with cheerleading and being airborne.

"I love being a cheer dad," he told SpeedOnTheWater.com. "When I'm at the events I feel like I'm the least overly enthusiastic dad. I'm dressed head-to-toe cheering them on. I blend in the back, but I'm just proud of them. I never thought I'd be a cheer dad, but they are fully invested in that."

Because of Pastrana's busy schedule, he doesn't get to as many cheer competitions as he'd like. He was recently in Australia, California and Florida — and somewhere in there, he earned the 2022 Union Internationale Motonautique World Championship in Class 1 speed boating.

"It's just been tough recently because I've been missing a lot of their cheer competitions," Pastrana, who broke several of Evel Knievel's records, said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Pastrana Family
Travis Pastrana Facebook

Like their father, Addy and Bristol Murphy love battling it out, even with each other, it seems.

"My youngest is a flyer in cheer. My oldest was a flyer and then my youngest took her job," Pastrana, 39, told PEOPLE. "So now my oldest is the lead tumbler on the team.

Knowing a thing or two about performing stunts, the "Nitro Circus" star practices with his girls.

"I'm always on the trampoline doing acrobatics with my youngest, and my oldest is doing, you know, flips and tumbles and that kind of stuff," he beamed. "I'm just proud of them. I like how much work they put into it."

Travis Pastrana, driver of the #60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series ServiceMaster 200
Jerry Markland/Getty Images

The 17-time X Games medalist noted that he doesn't romanticize about his daughters following in his footsteps or the footsteps of their mother, Lyn-Z Pastrana, a professional skateboarder.

"I don't care if it's cheer or ballet or singing or art or whatever it is. If they love it and they're passionate about it and they're putting in the time and effort to be the best they can at something, I'm happy," he said. "With cheer, I love the fact that my girls have a team sport. I loved having an individual sport, but I think it's cool that they get to learn how to interact and socialize. They have to rely on each other to be successful. I think that's a great life skill."

Still, the girls have the Pastrana last name, so they obviously take things to the edge on occasion.

"I would say motorcycles are probably out for them as far as like a career," he admitted, "but when my oldest was 7 she took a Can-Am [ATV] at 50 miles an hour and jumped a 65-foot gap jump over my wife, who was driving a Subaru underneath of it. As every 7-year-old does, of course."

Related Articles
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Eli Manning's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Will Ferrell, wife Viveca Paulin and their sons, (L-R) Magnus Ferrell, Mattias Ferrell and Axel Ferrell attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Daddy's Home 2' at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California
Will Ferrell's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, poses with family members before the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels on October 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.
Eli Manning Says Watching His Daughter Cheerlead at Middle-School Football Games Is a 'Win-Win'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Jennifer Chelette a Middle Schooler is a Cheer leader and a Football player
Louisiana Girl, 14, Pulls Double Duty as Cheerleader and Football Player: 'It Gives Me an Adrenaline Rush'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky family
Kyle Richards' 4 Daughters: Everything to Know
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3 Kids (and Counting!)
Ethan Hawke and son Roan Thurman-Hawke (L) and daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke (R) arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Getaway" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2013 in Westwood, California
Ethan Hawke's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids