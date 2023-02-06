Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom

Travis Kelce jokes about his belief that starting a family will help get mom Donna Kelce back on his side

Published on February 6, 2023 02:56 PM
Ahead of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Super Bowl faceoff, the brothers sat down with their mom to talk about family life.

On the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, the brothers share a lot of laughs with mom Donna Kelce as they talk about the big game. The brothers teased their mom throughout the chat, trying to get her to admit which of her two sons she was rooting for in Sunday's game.

"You've said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I've given you grandkids," Jason — who shares daughters Elliotte Ray, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, with wife Kylie Kelce, who is expecting their third daughter — said in the discussion.

Jason, 35, continued, "I've always known that you root for Travis. So who do you actually root for?"

"In this one, you have the luxury of rooting for offenses, but if in a battle to the death, me versus Travis, who are you rooting for?"

Donna expertly turned the question back around on her sons, asking whether they'd save her or their father, Ed Kelce, if both were stranded on a boat in the middle of the ocean and they could only save one.

Trying to coax her to make a choice about who she'd root against, she doesn't relent. Jason then noted, "Remember if you choose me, Wyatt and Elliotte grow up without a father."

All three laugh, with Travis, 33, then adding, "I gotta start breeding, I gotta start breeding," adding, "To all the breeders out there," before trailing off in laughter.

"Please don't," Jason joked.

"Wait until you find the right person," Donna urged. "Find the right person."

"I'm gonna find a breeder, and I'm gonna get kids so that mom can love me again," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end concluded.

