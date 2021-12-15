Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Makes TikTok with North West, Penelope Disick: 'Meet My Friends'

The 15-year-old hopped on the latest TikTok trend with the help of North, 8, and Penelope, 9

Travis Barker's teenage daughter Alabama is having fun with her new blended family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Alabama participates in the latest trend on the social media platform, bobbing her head to a remix of "Drilla Freestyle" by Opps and Blocks.

"Meet my friends" is written on top of the video before Alabama turns the camera to show North and Penelope sitting next to her as they join in bobbing their heads along to the song.

Several followers commented under the sweet post, reacting to Alabama spending time with the kids and being a "good big sister" to Penelope.

"Literally your step sister and step cousin to be, so cute!!!🥰🥰🥰🥰," one person wrote. Another user added, "The trio I didn't know I needed til now🤣💗"

Alabama's father Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, got engaged on Oct. 17 after dating for nearly a year.

Back in July, Alabama gave fans a glimpse into her budding bond with Kourtney during an Instagram Live session.

When asked if she's ever met a Kardashian during a game of "Never Have I Ever," Alabama sweetly replied, "That's my stepmom." The comment came months before Travis even popped the question to Kourtney.

Kourtney has also praised the teen on social media. When Alabama joked about how she takes "the best pictures" in the comments section of a bikini snapshot on Kourtney's Instagram account, the Poosh founder replied, "oh yes you do 📸 ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple has made efforts to have their respective families bond with one another since going public with their relationship.

In April, Kourtney posted photos from a ski trip with Travis and all his children — Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and Moakler's 22-year-old daughter Atiana.