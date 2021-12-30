The Blink-182 drummer's 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker revealed she was in the hospital on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Gives Health Update After Emergency Room Visit: 'I'm Gonna Be Okay'

Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter Alabama Luella is letting fans know that she'll be completely fine after a trip to the emergency room.

On Tuesday, Alabama posted on her Instagram Story to give followers an update after sharing a picture of her hospital wristband earlier in the day.

"I'm gonna be okay!" she wrote over a snapshot of her wristband, adding, "Thank [you] to everybody who made sure I was good."

Alabama Barker ER wristband Credit: Alabama Barker / Instagram

While the teen influencer didn't comment further on the situation that landed her in the ER, she's seemingly on the mend and has returned to her usual content of posting pictures, unboxing packages and reposting memes.

Alabama recently celebrated her 16th birthday — which falls on Christmas Eve — in style, with Barker, 46, and fiancée Kourtney Kardashian pulling out all the stops for her big day.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a snap of the elaborate setup he arranged for his youngest daughter on his Instagram Story, which included gigantic balloons that spelled out "BAMA 16," as well as an arrangement of silver balloons that rounded out the extravagant decor.

Kardashian, 42, also shared a peek of the birthday setup on her own Instagram Story.

A source recently told PEOPLE that one of the reasons Kardashian is so smitten with the rock star is because of the way he treats his children, including son Landon Asher, 18, who he also shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whose father is legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

"She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father," the source said. "He has a huge heart."

The insider also revealed that Barker treats the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum's children — Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 9, and Reign Aston, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — like they are his own.