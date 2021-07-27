Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her 'Stepmom'

Travis Barker's teenage daughter Alabama has taken the next step in welcoming Kourtney Kardashian into their family.

The 15-year-old influencer gave fans a glimpse into her budding bond with Kardashian, 42, during a recent Instagram Live session.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked if she's ever met a Kardashian during a game of "Never Have I Ever," Alabama — whose father is currently dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum — sweetly replied, "That's my stepmom."

Alabama has been open about her father's relationship with Kardashian in the past. Earlier this month, she posted a video of Barker, 45, and Kardashian playing "Heart and Soul" on the piano together.

"This is what I come home to 🥺," Alabama wrote on Instagram Story at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kardashian has also raved about the teen on social media. When Alabama joked about how she takes "the best pictures" in the comments section of a bikini snapshot on Kardashian's Instagram account, the Poosh founder replied, "oh yes you do 📸 ❤️."

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From the Blink-182 drummer tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

The couple have also made efforts to bond with one another's families since going public with their relationship.

In April, Kardashian posted photos from a ski trip with Barker and his children — Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and Moakler's 22-year-old daughter Atiana.

A month later, Barker joined Kardashian and two of out of her children — daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, and son Reign Aston, 6 — to celebrate Memorial Day. (Along with Penelope and Reign, Kardashian co-parents son Mason Dash, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian a Lavish Gift for Mother's Day

On Fourth of July weekend, the pair were spotted out with family at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is in a place in her life "where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy."