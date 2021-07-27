Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her 'Stepmom'
Travis Barker shares Alabama with ex-wife Shana Moakler
Travis Barker's teenage daughter Alabama has taken the next step in welcoming Kourtney Kardashian into their family.
The 15-year-old influencer gave fans a glimpse into her budding bond with Kardashian, 42, during a recent Instagram Live session.
When asked if she's ever met a Kardashian during a game of "Never Have I Ever," Alabama — whose father is currently dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum — sweetly replied, "That's my stepmom."
Alabama has been open about her father's relationship with Kardashian in the past. Earlier this month, she posted a video of Barker, 45, and Kardashian playing "Heart and Soul" on the piano together.
"This is what I come home to 🥺," Alabama wrote on Instagram Story at the time.
Kardashian has also raved about the teen on social media. When Alabama joked about how she takes "the best pictures" in the comments section of a bikini snapshot on Kardashian's Instagram account, the Poosh founder replied, "oh yes you do 📸 ❤️."
In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.
Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From the Blink-182 drummer tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.
The couple have also made efforts to bond with one another's families since going public with their relationship.
In April, Kardashian posted photos from a ski trip with Barker and his children — Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and Moakler's 22-year-old daughter Atiana.
A month later, Barker joined Kardashian and two of out of her children — daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, and son Reign Aston, 6 — to celebrate Memorial Day. (Along with Penelope and Reign, Kardashian co-parents son Mason Dash, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)
On Fourth of July weekend, the pair were spotted out with family at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian is in a place in her life "where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy."
"Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship," the insider said. "They've felt like family for years, and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid."