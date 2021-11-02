Travis Barker Teases a Name for Future Baby with Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian — See the Suggestion!

Travis Barker is thinking about his future with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, shared a new photo to Instagram from her Halloween weekend with Barker, during which she dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, from the 1993 classic film, True Romance.

In the comments of the photo, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, who dressed opposite his fiancée as Christian Slater's character, Clarence, over the weekend, hinted at the idea of expanding his family with Kardashian, writing, "Our sons name would be Elvis"

Though Barker's comment was a reference to a scene in the film where the ghost of Elvis visits Clarence, a source told PEOPLE last month that Kardashian would "love to have a baby with [Barker]."

Kardashian is already mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

For their Halloween weekend, the couple recreated the True Romance movie poster as well as posing for PDA-filled snaps in a convertible. In a second series of photos, Kardashian quoted another line from the movie, writing, "Okey dokey doggie daddy."

In March, Barker shared a video of his new tattoo, seemingly inspired by True Romance with the words "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead track from the film's soundtrack, by Hans Zimmer. Many fans commented under the post noting that they believe that the tattoo appears to be in Kardashian's handwriting while others raved about the movie reference.

The Poosh founder chimed in on the comments herself, writing simply, "You're so cool!"

Kardashian and Barker recently got engaged at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17. The rocker used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before proposing to his now-fiancée.