Travis Barker proudly posted on his social media a portrait of him from Penelope Disick, the 9-year-old daughter of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker Sweetly Shows Off Portrait Penelope Disick Drew of Him: 'I Love This'

Travis Barker is proud to be Penelope Disick's muse.

On Monday, the 46-year-old Blink-182 rocker shared a drawing of him from 9-year-old Penelope, the daughter of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42.

In the portrait, which now serves as his profile photo on Instagram, Barker's tattoos are on full display. He also is wearing a necklace and a t-shirt.

"I love this Penelope," Disick wrote on the photo with a blushing smiley Emoji.

Kardashian also shared the snap on her Instagram Stories.

In January, Barker enjoyed a beach day with Kardashian, Penelope, and Reign, 7, whom Kardashian shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The exes also share son Mason, 12.

The Poosh founder shared a photo of her and her fiancé enjoying the sunset on the beach, as well as another shot that included Penelope and Reign.

"Family over everything 🖤" Barker commented on the Instagram post.

Kardashian, Barker, and Penelope also teamed up for a sweet TikTok in November.

The mother-daughter duo posted the video on their shared TikTok account, @pandkourt, and was joined by Barker. In the video, the three spun around in circles while dancing to Fazlija's song "Helicopter."

At the end of the clip, the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a sweet hug as Penelope continued spinning.

Kardashian and Barker confirmed their high-profile relationship in January 2021. They got engaged in October, when Barker popped the question on a beach in Montecito, Calif.

A source told PEOPLE in December that Kardashian is not only "head over heels in love" with Barker because he's "hot and attractive," but because of the way he treats her three kids.

While the pair had been friends long before they began a romantic relationship, the insider explained that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star really fell for Barker because of his relationship with his own children.

"She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father," the source told PEOPLE. "He has a huge heart."