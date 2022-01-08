Travis Barker Shares Belated Birthday Tribute to Daughter Alabama in Honor of Her Sweet 16

“I love you so much,” Travis Barker wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside a sweet snap of the pair

Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama's 16th birthday a second time around.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a sweet snap of himself and the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posing in front of a Christmas tree on Friday, simply captioning the photo of the father-daughter duo, "Happy Birthday I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."

Alabama donned a ruched black mini dress with dramatic frilly sleeves and pointy black heels, showing off her glam hair and makeup, as dad Barker — who was also decked out in head-to-toe black — lovingly stared at his daughter.

Barker's post commemorating Alabama's birthday comes a couple weeks after her actual birthday, which falls on Christmas Eve.

Travis Barker

On Dec. 24, Barker shared a photo on his Instagram Story of an elaborate setup in honor of his daughter's special day, which consisted of large silver balloons that spelled out "BAMA 16," as well as an arrangement of smaller silver and white balloons to round out the decor.

Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian also shared a glimpse of Alabama's birthday decorations on her Instagram Story, as well as a throwback picture of herself, Alabama, and daughter Penelope that was taken years ago.

Kourtney Kardashian

Barker and Kardashian had been friends for years before they started a romantic relationship together, and the famous drummer even appeared on a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians throughout the series.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that one of the reasons Kardashian is so smitten with Barker is because of the way he treats his children, including 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (whose parents are Moakler and legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya) and 18-year-old son Landon, whom he also shares with Moakler.

"She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father," the source continued. "He has a huge heart."

The source also told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "head over heels in love" with Barker because of the way he treats her three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.