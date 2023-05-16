Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's Kids Honor the Model on Mother's Day: 'Have the Best Day'

All three of Shana Moakler's kids wished her a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 16, 2023 02:45 PM
Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram
Shanna Moakler and Atiana De La Hoya. Photo: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram

Shanna Moakler's kids showed love for their mom on Mother's Day.

All three of the model mom's kids posted on Instagram Sunday celebrating her on the special holiday.

Daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, — whom the model welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya and raised with ex Travis Barker — kicked off the posts with a throwback where she's a toddler, sitting next to her mom on a piano bench and playing together.

"Happy Mother's Day beautiful mama🤍," she wrote, later sharing more pictures of both Moakler, 48, and Moakler's mom, Gail, who died earlier this year at 77.

Landon Barker, Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya.
Shanna Moakler and daughter Alabama.
L: Caption Landon Barker, Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya. PHOTO: Landon Barker/Instagram
R: Caption Shanna Moakler and daughter Alabama. PHOTO: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Son Landon, 19, also shared a throwback photo, where he and a teenage Atiana pose with their mom.

"Happy Mother's Day mom. I love you so much, so thankful for you, hope you have a good day!" he wrote.

Alabama, 17, took it even further back, sharing a photo where she's an infant strapped to Moakler's chest in a carrier.

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Red Carpet
Travis Barker with his kids. 6970560

"Happy Mother's Day momma, I love you lots. I hope you have the best day. I'll see you soon💞," she wrote.

Moakler's three children appeared in Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Hulu wedding special, titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

In the special, Landon gave a heartfelt speech at the couple's Italian nuptials, giving props to his new stepmom, telling her, "You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," also thanking the Kardashian family for being welcoming.

