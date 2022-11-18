Travis Barker Says He's 'Never Been Fazed' Sharing IVF Journey with Kourtney Kardashian on TV

Travis Barker is no stranger to sharing his life on reality TV.

In a new interview with GQ, Barker compared his previous experience on Meet the Barkers with ex-wife Shanna Moakler from 2005 to 2006 to filming The Kardashians with wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, sharing that his current experience is much easier than his previous gig.

"There were cameras placed throughout my house. There were people living at my house," he recalled. "It was insane, y'know. And it wasn't really for me, at that level — it was too much."

With The Kardashians, Barker said, "the only time I really film with Kourt is when she asks me to, and I'm only around for some of it."

"She'll be like, 'Hey, by the way, we're filming today,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool' — it doesn't change how I act or what I dress like, you know what I mean?"

Addressing scenes where the couple is seen undergoing fertility treatments, including Kardashian going in for an egg-retrieval procedure, Barker said he doesn't "give a f--k" about being open with viewers and has "never been fazed by any of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF [in-vitro fertilization], which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he told the outlet.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Before elaborating in a confessional about the process on The Kardashians back in April, Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner that it was going "awful" and added, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Speaking to her mom, Kardashian continued, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."