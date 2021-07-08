Travis Barker Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter with Adorable Video on Her 9th Birthday

Travis Barker shared a video of Penelope Scotland, 9, jamming out on a drum set for her birthday Thursday

On Thursday, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rang in her 9th birthday with a special tribute from her mom's musician boyfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a video to his Instagram Story of Penelope jamming out on a red, white and black drum set with help from Kourtney, 42. The Poosh founder reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji.

"Happy birthday Penelope!!!" Barker writes alongside the video.

Penelope also received birthday wishes from several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Grandma Kris Jenner, 65, paid tribute to her "little cutie pie granddaughter" with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special!" Jenner wrote while sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring Penelope.

"Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day.. you are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much XOXO Lovey," she concluded the post.

Mom Kourtney replied to the tribute, "My baby girl 🥺🥰"

Aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also wished Penelope a happy birthday on social media.

Alongside a selfie of the pair on Instagram, Khloé wrote, "🦋 just like that…. She's NINE 🦋 ," to which Kourtney commented, "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️"

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Gives Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian a Lavish Gift for Mother's Day