Watch Blink-182's Travis Barker (and His Kids!) Get Frightening Monster Makeovers

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his family are “Feeling This” spooky season!

Barker, 42, and his children — Atiana, 19, Landon, 14, and Alabama, 12 — received a totally frightening monster makeover at Knott’s Scary Farm — and you can see the results in an exclusive PEOPLE video.

The punk rock family, who say they are the biggest fans of Halloween, underwent an extensive transformation to become monsters with full prosthetics and custom wardrobes. They even went through scare training!

“I can’t even deal man!” Barker says to son London after seeing his transformation into a skeleton-like creature.

The four roamed the streets of Knott’s Ghost Town terrifying those that crossed their paths. After the frightening makeover, the Barkers enjoyed the park’s roller coasters and went through its newest mazes “The Depths” and “Dark Entities.”

On Thursday, Barker posted a photo with some of the Knott’s Scary Farm cast members, joking that they’re newest members of Blink-182.

“New band photo 🤘🏻 @knottsscaryfarm,” Barker wrote.

Barker’s visit to the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park comes after Blink-182 canceled its tour with “heavy hearts” last month due to Barker’s recovery from blood clots in his arms.

“Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders,” they continued, adding that “Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

In his own statement, Barker wrote that “unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great.”

“I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible,” he added, before thanking “my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support.”

