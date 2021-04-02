Travis Barker's Sweetest Family Photos
The musician, who shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, loves his kids and how they march to the beat of their own drums
Snow Days
The Blink-182 drummer loves spending quality time with the family, especially when it means snow tubing with his teenagers.
The doting dad celebrated his youngest Alabama's birthday in December by posting this adorable family photo with the caption, "I love you more than anything in this world and you’re so special to me. I hope you have the best day ever."
Carpet Crashers
Alabama, Atiana (whose biological father is former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya) and Landon joined their dad at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. back in March 2019.
Family Forever
Barker took on the role of stepdad to Atiana when she was a toddler, and has always considered her his own. He gave a recent birthday shoutout to the model and wrote, "Happy Birthday @atianadelahoya 🥳
Love you to the moon and back."
Instagram Dad
Alabama loves snapping photos with her dad while they're out on the road.
Fright Night
The Barkers took a family pic at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Night in 2019 and were not at all spooked by the creepy creatures who crashed their shot.
Holiday Huddle
Barker and the kids took a sweet photo by the tree during Christmastime last year.
Courtside Buddies
Here's Alabama and her daddy smiling while enjoying a basketball game back in the day.
Father and Son
On Landon's 17th birthday, Barker shared a special slideshow of clips of his little boy being silly and taking after him on the drums.
"Happy 17th Birthday @landonasherbarker !!!" Barker wrote. "There’s nobody like you, you are truly one of a kind. So proud to call you my son."
Daddy's Girl
"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker! Thank you for always putting us first and being there for me no matter what ♥️," Atiana wrote for her Father's Day tribute to Barker.
She added, "love you so much"
Birthday Bliss
Atiana also honored her stepdad for his 43rd birthday with several throwbacks, including one with her mom and Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
Father and Friend
Landon also celebrated his bestie's birthday with a heartwarming tribute in 2020, writing, "Happy birthday to my dad/best friend @travisbarker I hope you have the best day ever love you ❤️"
Halloween Tradition
Halloween Horror Nights were a family tradition for the Barkers when they were younger too. Here, Alabama and Landon pose with their dad in 2018.
Darling Dates
Landon and Alabama were their dad's dates at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Forum in Inglewood in 2018.
Grammy Family
They also joined him at the Grammys and rocked out as a family in 2017.