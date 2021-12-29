Kourtney Kardashian “fell for Travis because he’s such a there-for-his-kids father,” an insider tells PEOPLE

Travis Barker Is 'So Sweet and Loving' Toward Kourtney Kardashian's Children, Says Source

Travis Barker is in the running for father of the year!

A source tells PEOPLE that Kourtney Kardashian is not only "head over heels in love" with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, because he's "hot and attractive," but because of the way he treats her three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

"He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," the source shares. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."

While Kardashian, 42, and her rocker fiancé had been friends long before they began a romantic relationship, the insider explains that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star really fell for Barker because of his relationship with his own children.

"She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father," the source continues. "He has a huge heart."

Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22 (whose father is legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya), daughter Alabama, who turned 16 on Christmas Eve, and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The musician regularly posts pictures of his blended family spending time together on social media.

In November, Barker and Kardashian — who got engaged the month prior in a romantic, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California — took their kids on a family trip to Mexico to celebrate the drummer's birthday, and the couple has taken their kids to Disneyland together on multiple occasions.