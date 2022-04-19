Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'the Best Soon-to-Be Stepmom' in Birthday Tribute

The 16-year-old shared the message in celebration of the reality star's 43rd birthday

Alabama Barker has a lot of love for Kourtney Kardashian!

On Monday, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter shared a sweet tribute to Kourtney in honor of the Poosh founder's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to the best soon to be step mom I could ask for!" Alabama wrote over a photo of herself, Kourtney and Alabama's sister Atiana De La Hoya. "You deserve the world," Alabama concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

The Blink-182 drummer shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. The former couple are also parents to son Landon Barker.

Travis, 46, also gave Kourtney a shoutout, sharing a romantic black-and-white photo of himself and the reality star sharing a warm embrace. "My best friend, my love my everything. Happy Birthday @KourtneyKardash. I love you."

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Wishes Kourtney a Happy Birthday: ‘The Best Soon-to-Be Stepmom’ Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kourtney commented back: "All I could ever dream of and more."

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October on the beach in Montecito, California after PEOPLE previously confirmed their relationship in January 2020.

On April 4, the two tied the knot during a "practice" wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after following the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kourtney later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding as they did not have a marriage license.

In addition to the Barkers, Kourtney's famous family wished her a happy birthday on social media.

Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated Kourtney birthday with a series of snaps of the duo posing on the beach in their coordinating royal blue SKIMS swimsuits. Kourtney wore the brand's classic scoop neck one piece (giving off a Baywatch vibe) while the SKIMS founder herself donned a biker short-sports bra set in the same cobalt hue.

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands," Kim captioned the photo, adding, "They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

Khloé Kardashian then shared photos from the pair's 2005 Cabo getaway alongside an extensive statement. "Happy birthday Kourt! 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life," the 37-year-old Good American co-founder began.

"I've never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion," she continued. "Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me."

As for Kris Jenner, the reality star's mom shared several photos of Kourtney throughout the years. Some of the pics featured the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling as a child.