Travis Barker Celebrates His Son Landon Graduating from High School: 'So Proud of You'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeZxDwivWyk/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D travisbarker Verified So proud of you @landonasherbarker. It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓

Credit: travis barker/Instagram