Travis Barker Celebrates His Son Landon Graduating from High School: 'So Proud of You'
Travis Barker is one proud father!
On Saturday, the Blink-182 drummer shared a sweet post featuring himself and his 18-year-old son Landon Barker in black and white photos to celebrate the teenager's graduation from high school.
"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," Travis, 46, wrote in the Instagram caption. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can't wait to witness all the amazing things you're going to do and become."
"Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨🎓🎓," he added.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Daughters Are the Sweetest Bridesmaids at Italy Wedding
Travis shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler whom he was previously married to from 2004 to 2008. Moakler is also a mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom she shares with her ex-husband, former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Last month, Travis tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony, making him the stepfather of Kardashian's three kids with Scott Disick: Mason,12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kardashian, 43, also showed her support for her new stepson in the comment section of Travis' celebratory post on Saturday, writing, "I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
All six of Kardashian and Travis' children were in attendance when the couple famously wed in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, following a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas chapel in April.
RELATED: Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Lands Pretty Little Thing Campaign: 'I am Excited'
Recently, Moakler, 47, who was not at the wedding, shared her opinion on Kardashian's decision to involve her children in the official ceremony.
"It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair, she said before adding she was glad the children "looked happy and got to see Italy."