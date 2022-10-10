Travis Barker Celebrates 'Most Wonderful Son' Landon on His 19th Birthday: 'So Proud'

Travis Barker shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 10, 2022 04:31 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgT0_VPQR7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D travisbarker Verified Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳 Edited · 23h
Photo: travis barker/Instagram

Travis Barker is a very proud father on his son's special day.

The Blink-182 drummer posted on Instagram Monday in celebration of son Landon Asher's 19th birthday. In a carousel of pictures of the father and son throughout the years, Barker expressed how thankful for and proud of his son he is.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for," Barker captioned the photos.

"So proud of the man you've become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!! 🙏🏼🥳"

Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian also shared well wishes for Landon's birthday, posting a partial family photo on Instagram including herself, Barker, Landon, son Reign and daughter Penelope — taken the weekend of the couple's nuptials in Portofino, Italy in May — and writing, "Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker 🖤 I love you forever and always!"

Last week, Kourtney and Travis joined Landon to cheer on girlfriend Charli D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas from the audience of Dancing with the Stars.

After performing a sultry version of the rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die," Charli was met with applause by Travis, Landon and Kourtney as the camera panned to their section.

During the moment, Travis was seen with his arm around Kourtney as she smiled.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kourtney — who shares Reign, 7, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick — recently said their blended family is taking their time coming together in a single space.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kardashian said in an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

The stars still have their own houses, and asked if there is a shared home in their future, Kardashian said, "There will be. We want our kids to feel really comfortable. They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away."

