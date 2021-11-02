Tracy Morgan Gets Emotional Talking About Raising Daughter, 8, After Crash, Leaving 'a Legacy'

"We're very close. That's my baby," Tracy Morgan said about 8-year-old daughter Maven Sonae on the Today show

Tracy Morgan is grateful to witness his daughter growing up.

Appearing on the Today show Tuesday, the actor, 52, spoke with Hoda Kotb about recovering from the 2014 highway crash that left him fighting for his life, getting choked up at one point in the interview when talking about his 8-year-old daughter Maven Sonae.

"She's very close to me. We're very close. That's my baby. She's my greatest costar ever. Ever," he said, referencing her role on the upcoming season of his television series The Last O.G.

Kotb asked, "Just saying her name, why does that bring all these emotions out?"

"She was 10 months old when I got hit by the truck. So, people don't just come out of comas — I had to fight. I knew I had to be here for her," said Morgan. "I wanted to see my daughter. I've always wanted a daughter. I have a female version of me, and I'm looking at her every day as she grows under my gaze. And I love her."

Morgan added that he feels "great" and "fortunate" today, more than seven years after the accident.

"For my sons and my daughter, I just want to leave a legacy," he said. "When I'm long-gone dead, I want them to go to my star in Hollywood and say, 'That's my grandpop' ... and they can build on top of that."

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan's limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash killed his friend and collaborator, comedian James McNair, 62, and left Morgan wheelchair-bound for five months.

The 30 Rock alum is also dad to adult sons Tracy Jr., Malcolm and Gitrid with his ex-wife Sabina. He shares Maven with Megan Wollover, from whom he split in July 2020.