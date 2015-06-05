"She wouldn't come over to me ... I took that personally," the comedian tells PEOPLE of daughter Maven

Tracy Morgan: My Daughter Was Afraid of Me After the Crash

Image zoom



Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

It’s been almost a year since the fatal bus accident that left Tracy Morgan temporarily in a wheelchair. At the time, Morgan’s daughter, Maven Sonae, his child with fianceé Megan Wollover, was only 10 months old and afraid to approach her father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[Maven] was a baby when I first came home from the hospital, so she was scared of the wheelchair,” the comedian, 46, tells PEOPLE. “She wouldn’t come over to me … I took that personally.”

During those difficult moments with his daughter, it was Morgan’s strong support system — including Wollover and her mother — that constantly kept his hopes up.

“[They] guided me and said, ‘No, she’s a baby and she’ll come around,’ ” he explains. “She was young. I was in a wheelchair every day. [But] my fiancée and my son, they wouldn’t let me just lie down.”

He former 30 Rock star continues, “When I couldn’t really [be there] fully, my brother was there and my mother was there.”

Eventually Maven, now 23 months old, did come around and even surprised her family with her first word: Dada!

“I would ask her, ‘Do you know I’m your dad?’ ” Morgan reveals. “She knows that now and that’s what’s important to me. It’s Dada. She loves her daddy and she knows who her daddy is.”

And Maven, along with her mother and Morgan’s sons from his previous marriage, continue to be the actor’s motivation in his recovery.

“Happiness is a simple thing. It’s that I have something to look forward to. I look forward to Maven’s first day of school, to being married, to my son going to college this September. I have a lot to look forward to,” he says.

“Physical therapy isn’t easy. It’s a lot of ouching, a lot of screaming, but I am determined. I want to walk my fiancée down the aisle. I am determined to play with my little daughter and chase her around. All of those things … is what keeps me going.”

For more of Morgan’s emotional interview about his recovery, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.