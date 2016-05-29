Fitness guru Tracy Anderson says Jennifer Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, often run into her workout sessions

Tracy Anderson Says Jennifer Lopez's Kids Love to Crash Mom's Workouts: 'Max Is So Full of Energy'

Jennifer Lopez‘s kids want in on Mommy’s workout.

“She’s such an awesome mom,” Tracy Anderson told PEOPLE of her client at Hamptons Magazine‘s annual Memorial Day Kick-Off party on Saturday. “That’s the thing I love about her, her kids will run into the session at any time.”

“Emme is so sweet, she doesn’t interrupt, she just watches and twirls,” Anderson said. “But Max is full of energy.”

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Anderson said the 8-year-old twins definitely have their mother’s talent.

“Let’s put it this way,” Anderson began, “they’re both going to have tons of options. They’re both clearly talented and beautiful kids already, for sure.”

Both Anderson and Lopez have spent past summers in the Hamptons, but Anderson said she’s gearing up to head to Las Vegas for Lopez’s residency.

“I design a new workout program for her every single week. And I have a trainer with her when she’s in L.A. and one in Vegas, and then I’m going to Vegas for her too. Jennifer Lopez is my main focus,” Anderson said.

“I’ve got an ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ body challenge going on now on Instagram, and you can join.”