Tracee Ellis Ross Has Sweet Aunt Moment with Niece Everlee, 23 Months: 'Gosh Do I Love These Babies'

Tracee Ellis Ross is the sweetest aunt.

On Tuesday, the black-ish star, 48, shared an adorable video of herself enjoying a moment with niece Everlee Ernestine, who turns 2 years old next week. Aunt Tracee kisses Everlee on the cheek, getting giggles from the toddler, then she asks Everlee — who is the daughter of Tracee's sister Chudney — to return the favor with a kiss on her cheek.

"Auntie Tracee in full effect. Gosh do I love these babies!" the actress captioned the video on Instagram. Sister-in-law Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "The best 😍."

She shared another group photo featuring sisters Chudney and Rhonda plus Everlee smiling together. "Sisters & Everlee! ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption. Tracee, Chudney and Rhonda's parents are legendary singer Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein.

trace ellis ross and niece trace ellis ross

Left: Credit: trace ellis ross/ instagram Right: Credit: trace ellis ross/ instagram

Speaking with Marie Clare earlier this year, Tracee opened up about the societal pressures placed on women to get married and have children. When asked by the magazine if she once dreamed of a life with a large family, she said, "Well, how could you not?"

"Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding," she explained, adding, "And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

Last year, Tracee made similar statements when she covered the May 2020 issue of Porter.

"I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was," Tracee said at the time. "I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had been dreaming of my life."

"There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family, and we don't talk about them," she continued. "It creates so much shame and judgment."