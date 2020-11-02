This Jumbo Doodle Mat Will Keep Your Kids Entertained While Stuck Inside — and It’s Under $16

What do you get when you mix cold weather and stay-at-home orders together? Stir-crazy kids. Considering the fact that the majority of this year has been spent inside, odds are you’re running out of ideas to keep kiddos entertained. Luckily, we found a jumbo-sized doodle mat that can be used over and over again, and if customer reviews are any indication, it will be. And right now, it’s on sale for less than $16 when you apply a coupon.
As Amazon’s top seller in the kids’ doodle boards category, the sea-themed activity mat is loved by parents and children alike. Not only does the roomy mat (40 inches by 28 inches) provide plenty of space for at least two kids to create colorful pictures, it’s also a sneaky educational tool for boosting hand-eye coordination, imagination, and creativity.
It offers a variety of supplies, including six markers, 12 letter and shape stencils, and a jigsaw puzzle, so each time kids use it is new and exciting. It also comes with a booklet for inspiration and a drawstring bag for convenient storage and travel.
Buy It! Toyk Aqua Magic Mat, $15.31 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Shoppers give it a huge thumbs-up for its mess-free design that features a self-cleaning frontside and a water-resistant backside. The front of the mat is “magical” because drawings automatically disappear within 10 minutes, which means your little one can continue doodling for however long they please without having to wipe it clean. “With the pens just being made up of water, my son can draw off the sides of the mat without making a mess,” one five-star shopper wrote.
Many reviewers mentioned how long it keeps their little ones busy. One customer wrote, “The Magic Mat has provided hours of fun for them — all throughout the day they’re at it, breaking only for naps and meals.”
“It entertained them for four hours yesterday and they woke and immediately started drawing on it in the morning,” another said.
Others praise the fact that it provides entertainment for a wide range of ages, anywhere from 3 to up to 12 years old. “I have three kids and my two youngest love this. My older child, 11 years old, even plays with it with them. Totally worth it,” another happy shopper wrote.
Currently at nearly half its original price, this fun yet educational magic doodle mat might be the best $16 purchase you make this year. Snag one for your family before the hot item returns to full price.
