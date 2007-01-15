Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at swag suite

Actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who are expecting their little boy on March 28th, were spotted this weekend at the Silver Spoon pre Golden Globes swag suite. And yes, the suspenders are back. We appreciate Tori’s quirky pregnancy style, although from comments on past posts, we know that not everyone agrees (our friend Vera repeats "pregnancy pass, so no comment on the outfit" whenever she posts a Tori pic on her site)! We especially liked her ‘Whatever’ tee.