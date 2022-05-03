Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff said, announcing the birth of their third baby

Baby makes five for Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff.

The Little People, Big World stars have welcomed their third child — a baby boy named Josiah Luke Roloff — who was born on Saturday, April 30, they announced on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their happy news comes a little more than a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage at six weeks pregnant.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram, Monday, alongside a video of their newborn napping.

They added in their post that Josiah Luke was born at 9.02 a.m., weighted 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measured 19½ inches long.

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!" the Roloffs wrote.

The pair, who is also parents to son Jackson Kyle, 4½, and 2-year-old daughter Lilah Ray, announced they were expecting another baby last November with a celebratory family photo shoot of the four of them.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote on Instagram at the time. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Tori Roloff Photography. Baby Josiah Luke Credit: Tori Roloff Photography; TLC

Since then, Tori and Zach have both shared many of their happy family moments on social media as they prepared for baby Josiah Luke's arrival, Tori even showing off her growing baby bump throughout her trimesters.

Tori and Zach Roloff baby Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"Grow baby grow!!" she wrote in January, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as Zach puts it) that's popped up everywhere. I just love this babe so much already."

But Tori's also been honest about the bittersweet feeling of being pregnant after a miscarriage, saying in March — a year after her loss — that she hasn't "fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don't know that I ever will."

"I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn't forgotten," Tori wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for God's goodness and the gift we've been given after such a time of grief. I've been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I've realize just how much of a gift it truly is."

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff Announces She's Pregnant 8 Months After Suffering a Miscarriage: 'We Are so Grateful'

Tori first revealed in March 2021 that she suffered a loss of their baby, opening up about the loss on social media.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," she wrote in part. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone," Tori added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She went on to thank Zach for being an "unwavering rock through this whole journey."