Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'

Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a fun family outing with their three kids.

On Sunday, the Little People Big World star shared photos from their family's first outing to a bowling alley together. The family of five posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people."

She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off the bumpers and knock down a few pins.

Later, Jackson sweetly helped little sister Lilah, 2, load a bowling ball onto an assist ramp and pushed it down when it was her turn. "Big brother helpin out sis!" Tori captioned the video.

Another shot showed baby Josiah, 4 months, sticking his tongue out in his car seat while Zach, Jackson, and Lilah teamed up together at one of the lanes in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Last week, Tori celebrated as Josiah turned 4 months old. Alongside two cute pictures of the infant, the reality star included a series of updates about her growing boy.

"He is rolling all around already! 🌪 He is SO happy (until he's not 🤣) and smiles all the time. Especially for his siblings! 😃," she wrote, in part.

"He loves to be talked to and smiled at all day long! 🗣 As you can tell by the photos, he loves to put his hands in his mouth (I'm pretty sure he's about to cut a tooth)! 🦷"

Tori Roloff/Instagram

The family also celebrated Jackson's first day of kindergarten last week.

"This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room!" the proud mom shared.

Noting they are "so stinking proud of our kindergartener," Tori also shared their hopes for the little boy.

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy's heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today! 🤣"