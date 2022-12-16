Tori and Zach Roloff Pose for Family Photo Ahead of Son Jackson's Christmas Concert: 'So Proud'

Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Josiah, 7 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3

Published on December 16, 2022 03:08 PM
Tori Roloff Jackson Christmas concert
Photo: Tori Roloff Instagram

Tori Roloff is enjoying another fun milestone with her family of five.

On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared family photos at home, ahead of the couple attending son Jackson's first Christmas concert.

The family dressed up for the occasion, with daughter Lilah standing in a dress with a black top and a red-and-black plaid skirt, complete with a red bow in her hair. Tori has an arm around her, dressed in a cream sweater and a green maxi skirt while Jackson looks sharp with his hair gelled, wearing a red and green plaid button-down shirt and khakis.

Zach holds baby Josiah, 7 months, on his lap, dressed in a onesie that matches his big brother's shirt.

"So proud of our guy Jackson! He had his first Christmas concert tonight!" the mom of three wrote. Tori and Zach also each posed for a solo shot with Jackson, as well as photos of Jackson with his siblings.

"He didn't sing any of the songs, but he performed the hand gestures perfectly," she said.

"Love you Baby J! Thank you for an awesome night! ❤️🎄💚. Also thanks to the grandmas (and Chris) for cheering on our boy!" she concluded, using the hashtag "ZandTPlusThree."

Last week, Tori shared a family selfie on her Instagram Story where the fivesome smiled as they wore matching holiday pajamas and sat in front of a Christmas tree at home. Everyone was looking at the camera in the shot, including baby Josiah, who sweetly held hands with his big sister Lilah.

"Our favorite family tradition: Matching Jammie's and driving around looking at lights!" Tori wrote, noting on the next slide that they were bringing their dog Murphy along for the ride.

tori roloff
tori roloff/Instagram

Tori started getting into the Christmas spirit last month, sharing a sweet photo of Josiah posing for a festive shoot in an oversized Santa hat. The little boy looked too cute as he giggled while lying on a fluffy white blanket amid twinkling lights.

Other photos showed the infant, who will be celebrating his first Christmas, playing with his feet and sticking out his tongue without wearing the hat.

"All I want for Christmas… ❤️💚🎅🏼," Tori captioned the post.

