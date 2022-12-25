Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'

The Roloffs are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five!

Over the holiday weekend, Tori Roloff shared some adorable photos from her family's Christmas celebration, featuring husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids: sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3.

"Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori captioned photos of the family in their matching red pajamas, as the kids opened their stockings on Christmas morning.

She also shared photos from Christmas Eve, during which the kids each got to open one present. "Lilah was so excited to open one present tonight! It was Elsa. Haha," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story, adding: "Josiah also enjoyed this tradition haha!"

Tori also shared a photo of their extended family from the celebration. "Soooo extremely grateful for a house full of family!" she wrote.

The mother of three also posted a note to the kids from Santa, with which she wrote: "This has been kind of fun... We always said we wouldn't do this lol but I couldn't resist. We keep the tradition of Christmas as close to Christ and the truth as possible. But adding sprinkles of Santa has made it more magical!"

"Anddddd bedtime!" Tori wrote with a photo of herself cozied up to Zach in front of the tree with their matching pajamas.

Tori and her family have already been getting into the Christmas spirit in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Little People, Big World star shared a cute family selfie on her Instagram Story with Zach and their three kids in their matching holiday pajamas.

In the cute picture, the family of five smiled as showed off their PJs and sat in front of a Christmas tree at home. Everyone looked at the camera in the shot, including baby Josiah, who sweetly held hands with his big sister Lilah.

"Our favorite family tradition: Matching Jammie's and driving around looking at lights!" Tori wrote, noting on the next slide that they were bringing their dog Murphy along for the ride.

Tori previously shared photos on Instagram of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and husband Zach's three kids sat together on a festive red couch situated in front of beautifully decorated Christmas trees for the pictures. All three siblings looked too cute in their matching red and green holiday plaid outfits.

In the first shot, Josiah sat on his big brother's lap with Lilah beside them as they looked at the camera. Another picture showed Lilah hilariously shoving her face into the couch, as Tori wrote, "Poor Lilah really isn't so sure about this Santa thing… 🎅🏼🤣❤️🎄💚."

The two brothers, however, got their photos sitting on Santa's lap. "Jackson and Josiah on the other hand braved the cold to hang with Santa!! 🤣," wrote Tori.

"I love these memories we're making. Let's hope Lilah recovers. 😬 #zandtplusthree #storyofzachandtori," added Tori.