Tori Spelling's Son Dresses Up on 100th Day of School as Tribute to Late 'Grandpa Aaron' Spelling

Dressing as a 100-year-old for the occasion, Tori Spelling's son Beau, 5½, incorporated one of his late grandfather's signature accessories

Published on February 9, 2023
Tori Spelling's Son Beau Poses on 100th Day of School as Tribute to Late 'Grandpa Aaron' Spelling
Photo: Tori Spelling/instagram

Tori Spelling went all out on a special school day with her littlest one.

The mom of five, 49, shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of son Beau, 5½, dressed up as a 100-year-old for his school's 100th day of school celebration.

Dressed in a t-shirt, a brown cardigan with blue stripes, and cuffed brown pants, the kindergartener posed with a cane that was outfitted with a horn and a little warning sign that says "old man approaching."

The sweet look was completed with a pair of glasses and a newsboy-style cap over his long, blonde hair, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealing that he picked out the outfit himself.

"Happy 100th Day of School… Beau doing his version of an old man. I love that he still picked style 😂 that's MY boy!"

Referencing the second photo in the set, where Beau poses in the same outfit but also holds an old-school tobacco pipe to his lips, Spelling, 49, wrote, "And, 2nd photo is a tribute to his Grandpa Aaron (Spelling) who was notorious for his old school smoking pipe."

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Story, Tori added a photo of her late father — legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006 from complications after having a stroke at 83 — posing with his tobacco pipe.

"I look like my grandpa Aaron," she captioned the shot.

Tori Spelling broadway Mean Girls
Tori Spelling/instagram

Last month, the Love at First Lie host brought her mom Candy and two daughters — Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 — to see the closing night of Mean Girls at Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram, Spelling raved that the group had the "best time" at the show together.

"We had a mommy and daughters and grandma date last night. We saw the closing LA night of @meangirlsbway and we had the BEST time being entertained and just being present with the ones we love," she shared. "The cast was incredible. The show is hilarious and nostalgic. A smile fest from start to finish! #burnbook #meangirlsbroadway."

In addition to Beau, Hattie, and Stella, Spelling also shares sons Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott.

